Skinhead caught hitting his friends bulldog

A cruel skinhead has been banned from keeping dogs for life after he used a plank of wood to batter his friend's bulldog. Laurence Skelson, 63, used wood, a mop and a shovel to whack and intimidate adorable Boston, whom he was looking after for a friend. A horrified neighbour filmed Skelson holding a mop and a plank of wood high above the bulldog before jabbing and hitting Boston, who was cowering on the floor in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex. The bulldog was in Skelson's back garden against a back door when the cruel skin head began antagonising the pooch and jabbing him in the neck and face.