Hundreds of Child Soldiers Released by Armed Groups in South Sudan

More than 300 child soldiers have been released by armed groups in Yambio, South Sudan, according to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.Some of the children were snatched from their homes, while others joined the military on their own, the UN said.Those released symbolically shed their uniforms at a ceremony on February 7 and are expected to begin reintegrating into their communities and learning new livelihood skills. Of the children released, 87 were girls.A total of 700 children have been screened and registered for release in phases: 563 from the South Sudan National Liberation Movement, and 137 associated with the Sudan People’s Liberation Army In-Opposition. The process of registering and screening the children began in October 2017. Credit: UNMISS via Storyful

