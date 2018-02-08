Car Slams Into Pole on Icy Street in Southington, Connecticut

A street was partially closed in Southington, Connecticut, on February 7 after an SUV crashed into a pole because of icy conditions, NBC Connecticut reported.This dramatic footage shows the SUV appearing to slide around the corner on Main Street before slamming head-on into the pole. Kevin Farina, a neighbor who provided this footage, told NBC Connecticut that two people were already out of the car when emergency crews arrived and that they were taken to hospital. Credit: Kevin Farina via Storyful