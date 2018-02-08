Funeral Held for Victim of East Ghouta Airstrikes

A funeral was held in Arbin, Syria, on February 7 for one of many victims of the recent escalation of airstrikes on the rebel-controlled eastern Ghouta region.According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), this week’s assault on Arbin began Monday, when fifteen airstrikes hit the town, killing five and injuring 18 others. In Tuesday’s barrage, another seven were killed and 165 injured. Wednesday’s airstrikes killed 13, including four children.Many of the towns in the besieged eastern Ghouta region, which is home to an estimated 400,000 people, have been bombarded by airstrikes in recent weeks. SOHR estimates 403 civilians including 103 children have been killed in east Ghouta since December 29, 2017. Credit: Qasioun News Agency