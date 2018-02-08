The Talk - Nicole Eggert Recounts Abuse Timeline by Scott Baio; Shares Co-Stars New Claims Filed

Actress Nicole Eggert discusses the police report she filed against her "Charlie's in Charge" co-star Scott Baio. Host Sara Gilbert gets emotional, reading a statement filed against Baio by their co-star Alexander Polinsky, "He's a dear friend of mine," Gilbert shares, before she continues reading the statement about Baio acting 'inappropriately' to Eggert on set during the first season, calling him 'various homophobic slurs,' 'I received regular verbal attacks, mental abuse and I also suffered a physical assault at the hands of Scott Baio.' Gilbert asks Eggert, "Alexander says he witnessed this the first year of the show, which would make you 14?" Eggert responds, "14-years-old, 1986 and before I was 15-years-old, he had me at his home, in his car, in his garage and he penetrated my vagina with his finger and this is where it began and this continued almost on a weekly basis for years. Of course, the abuse progressed from there quite a bit although I remained a virgin until I was 17."