Man helped an elderly lady then stole her purse

Police released heartbreaking footage of a scumbag thief who helped a frail, elderly woman into a building - before PICKPOCKETING her purse. The heartless thief is being hunted by police after he stole a "substantial amount" of cash from a frail, elderly woman - after helping her through a heavy door. The 97-year-old woman was visiting a Conservative Club when she was helped through the door with her trolley by a seemingly kind man in a flat cap and coat. The middle-aged gent helped the frail lady through the door of the club before rifling through her pockets and lifting her purse.

Latest

0415_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:37

0415_0500_nat_commonwealthgames
2:26

0415_0500_nat_syria
1:42

0415_0500_nat_bushfires
2:23

0414_1800_wa_mining
0:27

0414_1800_wa_party
0:19

0414_1800_wa_birth
1:25

0414_1800_wa_insurance
1:09

Elderly man's massive insurance relief

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

