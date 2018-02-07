Man helped an elderly lady then stole her purse

Police released heartbreaking footage of a scumbag thief who helped a frail, elderly woman into a building - before PICKPOCKETING her purse. The heartless thief is being hunted by police after he stole a "substantial amount" of cash from a frail, elderly woman - after helping her through a heavy door. The 97-year-old woman was visiting a Conservative Club when she was helped through the door with her trolley by a seemingly kind man in a flat cap and coat. The middle-aged gent helped the frail lady through the door of the club before rifling through her pockets and lifting her purse.