Smoke Rises From Town in Afrin as Strikes Reported

The US-backed, Kurd-led Syrian Democratic Forces said that the town of Rajo, northwest of Arfin, as well as other locations, came under Turkish bombardment on February 6.On the same day, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported fighting between Turkish-backed troops and Kurdish forces in the north and west of Afrin.This video was shared by ANHA, a Kurdish media outlet. It shows smoke rising from a building in Rajo. ANHA said there was “significant damage” to residential properties and “public places.” Credit: ANHA via Storyful