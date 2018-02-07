Hilarious moment dog skillfully drives tractor

This is the hilarious moment a clever dog shows off his farming skills - skillfully driving his master's tractor. Rambo the Golden Retriever has drawn a stream of visitors to his home where he can often be seen riding on a red Massey Ferguson tractor wearing in hi-viz vest. The six-year-old dog, father of four puppies, has helped his master mow lawns, plough fields, cut down corn, and trim hedges. Rambo's owner, Albert Reid, said: "Nobody could believe it, when they saw it. They had to take photographs and video him.