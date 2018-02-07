Nissan transform convertible sports car in ski

Nissan has unveiled the ultimate vehicle for this week’s cold snap - a sports car fitted with skis and snow tracks. When it comes to tarmac, the Nissan 370Z Roadster is a formidable convertible which is capable of doing 0-62mph in just 5.5 seconds and hitting a top speed of 155mph. But until this week the popular sports car wasn’t known for it hardcore off-road ability. Engineers at Nissan have now transformed a 370Z Roadster into an uncompromising ‘snowmobile’ designed to tackle ski slopes and backwoods trails.