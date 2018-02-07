Brits can’t identify everyday fruit and vegetables

Millions of Brits can’t identify everyday fruit and veg, a study has found – with four in ten even mistaking a mango for an APPLE. A poll of 2,000 UK adults also found more than 70 per cent could not tell a tangerine from an orange or clementine. Similarly, one in five were unable to tell the difference between a tangerine and a grapefruit, and one third could not figure out what a fig looked like. Another one in ten were perplexed by a pomegranate.