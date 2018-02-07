Tourists and Residents Injured After Ko Phi Phi Hostel Fire

Tourists and residents were injured after a fire broke out at a hostel on Ko Phi Phi island, Thailand on Tuesday, February 6.The fire broke out in the kitchen of the October Hostel, injuring at least six tourists and three residents, according to the Bangkok Post. The blaze quickly spread to 25 neighbouring shops, bungalows and a small hotel, the report said, but firefighters extinguished it within three hours.Video footage captured by British tourist Taloulah Mair shows the fire raging at October Hostel. Her final clip, filmed the next morning, shows the damage caused to the building.Firefighters suspect the fire was sparked by an exploding gas cylinder, according to local news reports. Credit: Taloulah Mair via Storyful