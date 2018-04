A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the eastern Taiwan city Hualien late on February 6, killing at least two people and injuring more than 200 others.This security camera footage shows the quake rattling a local household, as clothes hanging on a line sway to and fro and parked motorcycles shake.The earthquake left about 15 people trapped under rubble after it toppled buildings, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported. Credit: ly5261 via Storyful