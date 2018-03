Police are looking for a woman they say was assaulted by a cyclist while walking down a Redfern street on Saturday, February 3.It’s alleged the woman was followed by the cyclist, as seen in the footage, after witnesses reported seeing the woman indecently attacked in the street.Police said they hoped to speak to the woman or any other victims after the alleged assault at about 10:20pm on Boronia Street. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful