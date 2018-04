A mum-of-two has posted a defiant selfie to make a stand against domestic abuse after an attack by her ex-boyfriend left her with a bloodied face. Louise Bacon, 45, was left scarred for life after she was punched square in the face by her ex-partner of five years John Brown. Brown, 35, was convicted of assault after he beat Louise in her home and fled when neighbours heard her screams and they called the police.