Hundreds of Kurds Rally in Afrin Against Turkish-Led Offensive

Hundreds of people from Kurdish-held areas in north Syria arrived to Afrin in the early hours of February 6 to rally against the Turkish-led offensive in the region, according to local media.A solidarity convoy was joined from Raqqa, Deir Ezzor and Manbij, and took a reported 72 hours to get to Afrin, the Kurdish ANHA network said.This video was shared by ROK Online, a Kurdish media outlet, and shows people in Afrin lining the streets welcoming the arrivals. Credit: ROK Online via Storyful