Thief caught stealing woman’s engagement ring

A bride-to-be was left "inconsolable" after a brazen thief was caught on CCTV stealing her engagement ring - moments before telling her fiance he hadn't seen it. Fiona Morgan and Michael Gray were on their way to see friends on Sunday January 21 when they stopped to fill up at the Tesco petrol station on Barford Road, St Neots, Cambs. Moments after pulling away 33-year-old Fiona realised her ring was missing and the couple rushed back to look for it. But they were left devastated when CCTV footage showed a thief appearing to pocket the ring - moments after 34-year-old Michael asked him if he had seen it.