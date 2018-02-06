Multiple Injuries After Massive Pileup on Snow Covered Freeway Near Ames

At least one person was killed and five people were critically injured after a huge pileup on the Interstate 35 near Ames, Iowa on Monday, February 5.The crash involved about 70 vehicles, according to local news reports. Police subsequently closed part of Interstate 35 between 13th East Street and U.S. 30 near Ames, the report said.This video was captured by local television reporter Rafael Lopez. It shows an ambulance arriving at the scene, where thick snow had covered the roads.On Monday, seven people died on Iowa’s roads after heavy snowfall caused low visibility and slick spots, according to local news reports. Credit: Rafael Lopez/TV Reporter via Storyful