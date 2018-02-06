News

Bitcoin sells off

Ronnie Moas, analyst at Standpoint Research, on whether this is the beginning of the end for bitcoin

Latest

0403_1800_SYD-CashRobbery
0:21

Four arrested for alleged attempt to rob armoured van
0403_1800_SYD-Tyrell
1:35

William Tyrell’s mother fails to show up to court over police assault
0403_1800_BRI-Bikie
0:28

Possible bikie links to four homemade bombs after carpark incident
0403_1800_BRI-Dreamworld
1:44

First steps taken towards Dreamworld ride tragedy inquiry
0403_1800_BRI-Iris
3:38

Tropical Cyclone Iris expected to become category three
0403_1800_SYD-ASX_fin
2:09

RBA keeps rate on hold for 18th straight month
0403_1800_SYD-DrugDrivers
1:40

NSW government divided on merit of drug-driving tests
0403_1800_SYD-Pedo
1:46

New laws to preserve right of confessional confidentiality

Featured

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall