Masked Man Smashes Store Window Amid Philadelphia Celebration

A masked man in a green football jersey smashed a window at Macy’s in downtown Philadelphia, seen in this video, but another Eagles fan blocked anyone trying to gain access to the store until police arrived within minutes of the February 4 incident.Thousands of fans flocked to downtown after Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the city’s first football championship since 1960, and there were damage reports that included an overturned car, smashed store windows, toppled streetlights and graffiti, a news report said. Fans climbed light poles and the awning at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. The awning later collapsed, and several light poles also fell over.Three people were arrested amid the celebration.This video’s uploader said there was no looting at the Macy’s. Credit: @xwithmywoes via Storyful