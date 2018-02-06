Eagles Fans Trapped on Philly-Bound Train After Historic Super Bowl Victory

As thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans flooded the city in the wake of the Eagles’ historic Super Bowl victory on February 4, the city’s rapid-transit system struggled to cope with passenger numbers.According to the Port Authority Transit Company (PATCO), the volume of people traveling westbound towards Philadelphia delayed service on a number of trains. Speaking to local media,, PATCO spokesman Kyle Anderson said that a doorway jammed on a crowded Philadelphia-bound train causing the mechanism to lock for safety reasons.In a separate incident, a train heading east had to shut down its power and stop because people were jumping on the line’s tracks, Anderson said.Philadelphia resident Catherine Smith shared two clips of passengers stuck on a disabled train to Twitter. Smith said that around ‘200’ Eagles fans were stuck on the train for up to two hours.PATCO said they later dispatched a second train to evacuate the affected passengers, but that the process was complicated by people jumping on and off of the tracks. Credit: BagsWerePacked via Storyful