NTSB Investigating Deadly South Carolina Train Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board planned update its investigation into a deadly weekend crash between an Amtrak train and a freight train later on Monday, February 5. Investigators were on the scene examining the site on Sunday.The Amtrak train slammed into the freight train early Sunday morning, killing the a conductor and engineer, a news report said. Of the 145 passengers on board, 116 were taken to the hospital.Investigators said Sunday a switch was in the wrong position, and a system called “positive train control” could have prevented the crash, the report said. The GPS-based system knows the location of the trains and the position of the switches, preventing trains being on the same track.This video shows NTSB investigators at the scene and the wreckage. Credit: NTSB via Storyful