Japanese Military Helicopter Crash Sets Fire to Building in Saga

A Japanese military helicopter crashed into a building in a residential area in Japan’s Saga Prefecture on February 5. According to local reports, at least one person died in the crash, which took place in the city of Kanzaki.International reports said the crash sparked a fire in a building near a school and nursery.Japan’s Minister of Defence Itsunori Onodera said that the aircraft was out for a test flight at the time of the crash. Credit: rin.rin.go via Storyful