Men Rescue Wallabies and Pig During Fishing Trip on Flooded Adelaide River

A fishing trip on the Adelaide River in Australia’s Northern Territory turned into a wildlife rescue mission for two men on February 1, after they discovered two wallabies and a pig swimming in the flooded river.Dean Hutchinson told Storyful that the fishing trip with his friend Andrew Illingworth was disrupted when they found the first wallaby. As they were travelling back to shore to drop it off, they came across another wallaby and a pig, he said.This footage shows the pair rescuing the exhausted animals before dropping them back to shore. The footage was filmed as a flood warning was in effect for the Adelaide River following heavy rainfall. Credit: Dean Hutchinson via Storyful