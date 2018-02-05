Three Injured in Collision Between Carriage Horse and Cars Near Central Park

Three passengers were injured on Sunday, February 4, after a horse pulling a carriage in Central Park became scared and bolted into the street, colliding with two parked cars.This video was shared by campaign group NYCLASS (New Yorkers for Clean, Livable, and Safe Streets), which lobbies to ban carriage horses from New York. It shows the immediate aftermath of the crash, with the three injured people on the pavement. The horse can be seen standing between two cars, with a mangled carriage behind it.Witnesses told CBS that the horse, named Arthur, became “spooked” after a passing pedestrian opened an umbrella. The horse was unhurt in the accident. Credit: NYCLASS via Storyful