Three Injured in Collision Between Carriage Horse and Cars Near Central Park

Three passengers were injured on Sunday, February 4, after a horse pulling a carriage in Central Park became scared and bolted into the street, colliding with two parked cars.This video was shared by campaign group NYCLASS (New Yorkers for Clean, Livable, and Safe Streets), which lobbies to ban carriage horses from New York. It shows the immediate aftermath of the crash, with the three injured people on the pavement. The horse can be seen standing between two cars, with a mangled carriage behind it.Witnesses told CBS that the horse, named Arthur, became “spooked” after a passing pedestrian opened an umbrella. The horse was unhurt in the accident. Credit: NYCLASS via Storyful

0324_1800_qld_car
0:23

Driver avoids hitting children that run out into the road
0324_1800_qld_blaze
1:36

Man charged with arson after historic Ipswich business fire
0324_1800_qld_helicopter
0:26

Survivors of Barrier Reef helicopter crash had quit their jobs to travel the world
0324_1800_qld_nora
2:25

Cyclone Nora expected to impact around 10 000 people in regional communities
0324_1800_qld_beach
2:08

Bodies of a man and a woman wash up on island beach
0324_1800_qld_housefire
1:41

A man and two children killed in devastating house fire
0324_1800_sa_stolencar
0:17

Man on the run after chase in stolen car
0324_1800_sa_arson
0:16

Police hunting arsonists over car torching

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'