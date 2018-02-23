Massive explosion sends huge mushroom cloud of smoke into air at firecrackers factory

A huge mushroom cloud of smoke erupted following an explosion in a firecrackers factory earlier this morning (February 5).

The footage shows the cloud of smoke seen from different places of southern China’s Pingxiang, Jiangxi province.

The factory is still engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

No casualties reported so far.

According to local media, two fire brigades have been sent to the scene. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.