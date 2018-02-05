Police Search Gladstone Bushland in Cold Case Murder Investigation

Police searched bushland at Kroombit Tops National Park on Saturday, February 3 as part of the cold case investigation into the deaths of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel.The search was later called off due to unfavourable weather conditions, the Gladstone Observor reported.The two men were last seen in May of 1993. Police announced in late January 2018 that a 51-year-old Rosedale man had been arrested on allegations he was involved in the suspected murders. Police released footage on Monday that showed their search efforts in the national park. A date for searching to recommence had not yet been announced. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful