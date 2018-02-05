Newborn Babies Removed From Idlib Hospital Following Airstrike

Airstrikes were reported to have targeted the central hospital in rebel-held Ma’arat al-Numan, in Syria’s northern Idlib province, on Sunday, February 4.The strikes come less than a week after pro-regime air raids were reported to have struck a hospital in Saraqib, about 16 miles north of Ma’arat al-Numan, and amid ongoing strikes on opposition-held areas in the region.In footage shared by local pro-opposition journalist Hadi al-Abdallah, rescue workers are seen rushing babies, reportedly removed from the hospital’s neonatal care unit. Video shared by the Syrian Civil Defense group showed the same babies being placed onto the back of a truck to be evacuated. Other people are seen being moved through the building on stretchers and chairs.On the same evening, the White Helmets reported airstrikes in the nearby towns of Kafr Nabl and Saraqib. The group said the Kafr Nabl strikes killed at least six civilians, including children.In Saraqib, the group claimed that chemical weapons had affected nine people, including three White Helmets volunteers. These claims, however, are yet to be verified. Credit: Hadi al-Abdallah via Storyful