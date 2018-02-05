Police Arrest Macerata Shooting Suspect Draped in Italian Flag

Police in Macerata, Italy, arrested a suspect in the drive-by shootings that injured seven people on February 3. The man was draped in an Italian flag.Local reports said the shooting began just after 11 am at the Via Dei Velini, before the suspect travelled through the city firing shots from his vehicle. Police said those injured were all foreign nationals.The suspected shooter was named by local media as Luca Traini, who previously stood as a candidate for the Lega Nord in local elections in 2017.An image of the suspect is visible on the Lega Corridonia-Salvini Premier Facebook page. Credit: Il Resto del Carlino via Storyful