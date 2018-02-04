US Coast Guard Rescues Three Boaters Near St Helena Sound

The US Coast Guard released footage on February 3 described as showing the rescue of three boaters near St Helena Sound in South Carolina.According to the Coast Guard, the boaters’ vessel, My Gal Sal, had begun to take on water after becoming disabled.The boaters were hoisted from the vessel and said to be in good condition. The boat was made secure and was due to be salvaged on Sunday, February 4. Credit: DVIDS/US Coast Guard via Storyful