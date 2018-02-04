News

Man Wearing Trump Hat Confronts Counter-Protesters at San Diego 'Patriot Picnic'

A man wearing a hat supporting President Donald Trump confronted a group of counter-protesters during a Patriot Picnic rally at San Diego, California’s Chicano Park on Saturday, February 3.The picnic was organized by the Bordertown Patriots, who self-describes themselves on their Facebook as a political activist and militia group.According to NBC San Diego, Patriot Picnic organizer Roger Ogden planned the rally at Chicano Park to protest the park’s name, claiming it’s discriminatory of non-Latinos. The Bordertown Patriots group marched with American flags and other props through Barrio Logan to Chicano Park. They were met by more than 700 counter-protesters at the park.CBS 8 reported the Patriot group intended to raise an American flag in the park, which currently only has the flag of Aztlan flying. In a press release sent to CBS 8, the Bordertown Patriots said, “…it should not be tolerated to fly only one foreign flag in a city owned park without the accompanying American flag while idolizing enemies of the nation and displaying openly un-American murals that teach children they live in the ‘wrong’ country.’”The San Diego Police Department tweeted three arrests were made during the protests, and one officer was punched in the face. Credit: michaelstevenphotography via Storyful

