Jacob Rees-Mogg Attempts to Break Up Scuffle During Lecture at University of the West of England

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was caught in a scuffle at Bristol’s University of the West of England on Friday, February 2.Rees-Mogg was addressing the university’s Bristol Politics and International Relations Society when anti-Conservative protesters entered the venue. A quarrel escalated between protesters and audience members, and Rees-Mogg was called a “fascist and a racist” when he intervened to break up the fight, according to The Telegraph. Security arrived around 10 minutes later.“They shouted at me, but they weren’t going to hit me. They didn’t want to talk about politics, they just wanted to stop the event,” Rees-Mogg told the Guardian, adding that he was “absolutely fine” and had endured “worse confrontations with the Guardian.” Credit: William John Richard Cork via Storyful