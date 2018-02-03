Suspect Drives Over San Francisco Police Officer Twice in Botched Car Break-in

The San Francisco Police Department said a man suspected of being involved in a car break-in drove over one of its police officers twice as the officer wrestled with another suspect on February 1.The incident occurred after plainclothes officers moved in to make arrests after they saw three men in a black four-door Infiniti attempt to steal a black Toyota SUV around Alamo Square Park.Police said the officers tackled one of the suspects while the other fled back into the Infiniti vehicle, where the third suspect was waiting in the driver’s seat. The driver then put the vehicle into reverse and ran over the accomplice and the officer. He then drove forward, running over his accomplice and the officer a second time.The two suspects in the car fled, but got into an accident nearby and were arrested, police said.The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the suspect who was run over was treated for injuries consistent with crushing type trauma.Police said each of the three suspects were facing a number of separate charges, including attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Credit: San Francisco Police Department via Storyful