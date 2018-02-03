Stunning Double Rainbow Forms Over Kimberley, Western Australia

Photographer Geoff Green captured timelapse footage of a stunning double rainbow coming from a cloud formation in Kimberley, Western Australia. The footage was shot during Australia’s monsoon season in January.Monsoonal rains brought record rainfall to much of Western Australia, according to ABC. Around 639 mm of rain fell on the Kimberley area in four days at the end of January, causing the Great Northern Highway to flood.Around 400 mm of rain caused extensive flooding in the Northern Territory last week. Credit: Geoff Green via Storyful