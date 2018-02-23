Conservative MP Rees-Mogg in scuffle at university

Prominent Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was caught up in the middle of an ugly brawl at a university campus in Bristol on Friday.

Video shows Rees-Mogg, a pro-Brexit parliamentarian, appearing to try to calm the situation as punches are thrown at an event at the University of the West of England, Bristol.

Writes filmer Chloe Kaye: "Rees-Mogg turned up to speak with absolutely no security and around five or six ‘protestors’ with masks on came in, screaming ‘fascist,’ ‘racist’ ... completely disrupting the event.

"Rees-Mong went straight to go talk to them and they kept screaming remarks. It took around 10 minutes for security to come and take them away. Crowds around Rees-Mogg were screaming and getting violent towards each other whilst he was keeping very calm and trying to stop the fighting going on with his supporters and the protestors.

"He seemed extremely unfazed by the event and kept saying that he believed in free speech and wanted to talk to the protestors."

Rees-Mogg is the Conservative MP for North East Somerset.