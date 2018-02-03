Revelers Zip-Line Across Mississippi at Sunset Ahead of Super Bowl

Thousands of people have been zip-lining across the Mississippi River leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis.Bold North Zip Line – which started January 26 and is scheduled to run through Super Bowl Sunday – runs from the Nicollet Island Pavilion area adjacent to the Hennepin Avenue Bridge. The 800-foot trip 100 feet in the air gives people a view of downtown Minneapolis.Ten thousand tickets were sold for the zip line, the majority to Minnesota residents, with the first 4,000 tickets selling out in 36 hours and the second set of 6,000 tickets selling out within six minutes. Credit: Matt Coleman via Storyful