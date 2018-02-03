Ecuador’s Correa attacked by protesters on campaign trail

An angry mob of protesters attacked the former president of Ecuador Rafael Correa on Wednesday (January 31) after a campaign meeting in the north of the country.

The footage, captured in Quininde, shows Correa exiting a building and running to his car escorted by security forces as protesters yell and throw rubbish at him and his vehicle.

Later in the video, dozens of cars and protesters can be seen marching in the streets of the city.

A constitutional referendum takes place this Sunday (February 4).