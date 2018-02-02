Aerial footage shows Cape Town's rush to get desalination plants online

Authorities in Cape Town are racing to complete a desalination plant on the Atlantic coast in a bid to ease the city's water crisis.

Drone video captured on February 1 shows pipes that have been dragged out into the ocean in the first stage of the desalination process at Strandfontein Pavilion in False Bay.

The purpose of the pipes is to suck water from the ocean in a bid to bring more drinking water into the system.

According to local reports, there are currently seven desalination projects underway in Cape Town.

The coastal South African city of about 4 million people is about to run out of fresh water. It has implemented new emergency water restrictions this Thursday (February 1).

Residents can now only use 50 litres of municipal water per day.

Following three years of persistent drought, the government says that Day Zero - when it will be forced to turn off most taps - will be April 16.

