To combat drought, Cape Town drills down

Authorities in Cape Town city have begun drilling into an aquifer to extract underground water in a last-ditch attempt to find a solution to the water crisis.

Officials are still testing the system, as they only launched the first drilling on January 11.

This drone video shows drilling at the Cape Flats aquifer in Strandfontein.

According to local reports, the city is hoping to get an extra 80 million litres of water per day.

The coastal South African city of about 4 million people is about to run out of fresh water. It has implemented new emergency water restrictions this Thursday (February 1).

Residents can now only use 50 litres of municipal water per day.

Following three years of persistent drought, the government says that Day Zero - when it will be forced to turn off most tabs - will be April 16.

+CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: MUTE FROM SOURCE+


https://www.newsflare.com/video/180648/conflict-disaster/water-gushes-from-cape-town-borehole-ahead-of-day-zero

