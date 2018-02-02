Friendly Gray Whale Gets Up Close to Boaters in La Jolla

California resident Daniel Martinez captured on camera the moment a grey whale swam up to his boat in La Jolla on January 30.Martinez told Storyful he and his father, Jake, were setting up to head home after an evening spent fishing when the whale appeared. “We have seen whales all week but they are generally antisocial,” said Martinez. “This one swam directly to us on two separate occasions and socialized for about twenty minutes each time.”In the accompanying Youtube post, Martinez stated that the whale showed no signs of aggression but got a “little too friendly to stick around for much longer.” Credit: Daniel Martinez via Storyful