The Talk - Sara Gilbert 'So Happy' Roseanne Barr Gets Sitcom Do-Over

Roseanne Barr said recently she suffered 'several' nervous breakdowns during the original run of 'Roseanne.' This time she admits she'll be okay. Barr's co-star, Sara Gilbert, reacts, "I love when people, Roseanne especially, speak about mental health because we're in a time where people are trying to take away the stigma. I think it's really brave and can help other people. Secondly, I'm so happy that she got the opportunity to do it again, feeling like she's in a better space... no one should be suffering through their successes, so how great to get to do it from a positive [space]." Sharon Osbourne adds about her own TV experience, "When I first started to do a show with Simon Cowell, I was probably worse than Roseanne, fighting with him all the time...and I thought I had the perfect right to do it, which I was delusional, total delusional...15 years later we laugh about the things we were arguing about."