Police Seize Guns at New Bikie Clubhouse

Police raided an industrial unit early on Thursday, February 1, seizing guns and stolen property and arresting two men on a series of offences.Police reported that officers attended the Greenacres units at about 6am, seizing a loaded .22 calibre pistol and silencer, ammunition, a stolen Toyota Hilux and bikie colours and gear.Police said the unit was being renovated and appeared to be used for bikie operations for the Finks group, who are listed by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission as an outlaw gang.The 20-year-old man and 34-year-old man who were arrested at the scene were taken to Wollongong police station and were charged with drugs, intimidation, weapons, theft and driving offences. They were both refused bail. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful