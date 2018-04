An intrepid photographer is literally at the height of his career - taking stunning shots of some of the world's most luxurious high-rise apartments. Brave Zohaib Anjum, 29, has reached the top of his game by scaling dizzy sky-scrapers to capture the perfect shot of lofty properties worth up to £5m. His work in Dubai takes him to the top of buildings as high as 264m tall where he will walk on the edge of the roof to get the best shots.