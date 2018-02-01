Timelapse Video of the Supermoon Over London's Skyline

This timelapse video captures the January 31 supermoon over London in stunning detail.It starts with twilight over a panorama that stretches from the London Eye in the west to the Shard in the east. As the sky gets progressively darker, the moon begins a graceful arc, starting to the east of the Walkie Talkie building.January has been a auspicious month for skywatchers, with supermoons occurring on its first and last days. Credit: LDN from the Rooftops via Storyful