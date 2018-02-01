Cape Town Residents Collect Water Supplies as New Restrictions Come Into Effect

With the city facing a severe water shortage, new restrictions came into effect in Cape Town on February 1 meaning those who consume more than the allocated 50 liters per day may face tariffs.The government issued water-saving tips and strict sanctions against the non-essential use.“Day Zero,” when the supply is predicted to have to be turned off, was pushed back on January 30 to April 16 after recent water-saving measures. However, on January 31, Western Cape Premier Helen Zille said there was a 60 percent chance Day Zero would occur. “We can still avoid it if we save enough water and change our behavior,” she was quoted as saying.This video shows residents in Claremont suburb of Cape Town collecting heavy containers of water from one of the city’s 200 collection points. Credit: Girl-Unplugged.com via Storyful