Train Carrying Republican Lawmakers Crashes Into Truck in Crozet, Virginia

At least one person was killed and six injured when a train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat crashed into a truck on January 31 in Crozet, Virginia.Amtrak released a statement saying the train “came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks.” Dozens of Congress members were aboard the train, but were not injured in the crash.The deceased was one of three men that were in the disposal truck when it collided with the train.This footage shows the aftermath of the crash. Credit: Mark Walker via Storyful