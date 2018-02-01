The Talk - Sara Gilbert on Scott Baio Sexual Assault Allegations: 'I believe her'

Scott Baio appeared in an interview this morning once again denying allegations that he sexually assaulted actress Nicole Eggert while they were both on the show "Charles in Charge." Sara Gilbert responds, "I believe Nicole, it looks like, to me, you can see that she's telling the truth...Scott says that kids are never alone on a set, and I will tell you as a child actor that is not true. Yes, of course there's a parent there, or a guardian or a set teacher, but it's not like when they give you a break for 20 minutes, or lunch, they're not hovering over your shoulder, that would be insane!" She continues, "And to add to that point...Scott himself said he lost his virginity to Erin Moran when he was 14, so if they were 14, how were they doing it if someone was over their shoulder every second?"