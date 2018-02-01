Illinois Deputy Pushes Fellow Officers, Civilian Out of Way of Speeding Car

Three police officers who were investigating a DUI at a traffic stop in Boone County, Illinois, on Saturday, January 27, had a narrow escape when they had to jump out of the way of a moving car.Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Schutz pushed two other deputies and a suspected drunk driver out of the way as another vehicle sped past them at around 11:30pm on route 173.Speaking to local media, Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest applauded Schutz for his quick reaction. “That car goes directly where he was standing. We got very fortunate. He did a great job.”Earnest said deputies later pulled over the driver of the car and charged him with DUI. Credit: Boone County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful