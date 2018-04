A meteorological phenomenon known as cloud iridescence posted a brilliant rainbow in the skies over the Brazilian city of Ribeirao Claro on January 28, as seen in this video recorded by Andre Nassif.Cloud iridescence occurs with the diffraction of solar rays in water droplets and ice crystals that make up a cloud. As part of this phenomenon the light “skirts” the cloud and reflects the colors of the rainbow. Credit: Andre Nassif via Storyful