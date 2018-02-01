Geologists collecting lava from inside volcanoes

These fearless geologists are captured on photo carrying out one of the most dangerous jobs in the world - collecting lava from inside live volcanoes. The workers can be seen in a series of captivating images going about their risky everyday work at the summit of live volcanoes in Hawaii. Their jobs are crucial to help gather information and understand patterns in volcanic activity. These geologists work for the United States Geological Survey, which says on its website: "Hot lava samples provide important information about what's going on in a volcano's magma chambers.