Former heroin addicts kick habit after baby birth

Two former drug addicts have revealed how they kicked their life-ruining heroin habits after falling in love in REHAB - and now have a healthy baby together. Kathleen Dennis, 26, and Kirt Graves, 38, struck up a relationship during recovery in 2014 but began using heroin, crystal meth and cocaine when they moved in together. At one point the desperate couple injected two grams of heroin per day and spent more than $3,500 on drugs each week. And they "hit rock bottom" after they were evicted from their apartment in West Palm Beach, Florid, and resorted to showering in sprinklers and living in Kathleen's car.